Swab test at Lanang Health Clinic receives good response, says health officer

SIBU (Apr 19): The swab test at Lanang Health Clinic here today received good response from members of the public, said Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.

“It is a good response from public and we welcome them to come forward for testing. A bit larger crowd than usual today because of appointments for swab tests for schools with positive cases, where contacts have to be screened.

“We appreciate the public for being patient and following standard operating procedure (SOP) despite the long queue,” Dr Teh told The Borneo Post when contacted for comments on the response from the public to the daily swab screening at the clinic.

He noted that apart from teachers, many parents accompanied their children to come for the screening.

He said the swab test at the clinic is done daily except on Sundays.

Meanwhile, Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee noted there had been an increase in the number of cases among students and teachers.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing told reporters this after symbolically officiating the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

He reckoned that some 20 schools here had recorded Covid-19 cases thus far.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said all schools under Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak are to close for two weeks starting tomorrow.

He said this was in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 infections in several schools across the state.