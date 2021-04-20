82 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 82 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 37 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (10), Lahad Datu (8),Sandakan (6) and Kunak (5).

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman, disclosed that the remaining 16 cases were recorded in Putatan, Penampang, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Ranau, Papar, Kudat and Keningau.

“One Covid-19 death was recorded in Tawau,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that no new clusters were identified.

The addition of the two new cases in Kuala Penyu meant that the district has now been reclassified from a green zone to a yellow zone.

“As of Tuesday, Sabah currently has six red zones, four orange zones, 12 yellow zones and five green zones,” said Masidi.

A total of 107 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus on Tuesday.