Additional Covid-19 SOP conditions for Kuching, Sibu and Miri from April 21

KUCHING (April 20): New conditions will be added to the current Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) for Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri zones starting from April 21 onwards, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the committee has agreed to the new conditions which were recommended by its divisional disaster management committees (DDMCs) in Kuching, Betong, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

“More details on this SOP will be available on the National Security Council website,” he told a press conference. (See: New SOP conditions)

The Deputy Chief Minister said SDMC is doing its utmost best to manage the state’s Covid-19 situation.

He said the committee has received reports from all divisions across the state which included proposals for the state to have new quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC), quarantine centres, ventilators and so on.

“The Ministry of Health is also sending some back-up health workers from Kuala Lumpur to assist us and we are expecting more than 300 who will arrive in batches,” he said.

He said all DDMCs are working out new SOP as circuit breakers to curb the spread of Covid-19 including the closure of schools and suspension of certain activities in the various divisions.

“We are also mobilising the police to beef up their manpower so as to ensure that enforcement is carried out as much as possible.

“These are among our efforts to manage our Covid-19 situation and it’s not easy,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.