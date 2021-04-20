Alternative methods necessary to ensure continuation of learning during school closure — KGBS

SIBU: The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) is suggesting to the Ministry of Education to find alternative learning methods that could be another option, apart from closing school operations whenever there is a spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

KGBS president Ahmad Malie said this call was made in view of the impact of such closure on the learning development of schoolchildren.

He was asked to comment on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s announcement yesterday about all schools in Covid-19 Red zones in Sarawak being ordered to close for 14 days, beginning today.

Abang Johari had said that the move had to be made in view of infection outbreaks occurring in several schools across the state.

In this regard, Ahmad said the KGBS agreed with Abang Johari, but he also called upon parents to always monitor their children’s whereabouts.

“KGBS is reminding students (of schools that have been ordered to close) to not abuse the situation – thinking is as a ‘holiday period’.

“This period is a time when online learning is implemented.

“KGBS is giving this reminder as it is concerned that some students may feel overjoyed – not to mention that the closure coincides with Ramadan month, which may build up the excitement to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak and, to the extent, could result in these children neglecting their studies,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Ahmad also pointed out that vaccination should not warrant anyone to start letting their guard down.

“Continue to comply with the SOP set by the authorities to protect us against Covid-19,” he stressed.