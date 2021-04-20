Anwar hints at defending Port Dickson in GE15

PORT DICKSON (April 20): Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hinted that he will most likely defend his Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“My heart is now in Port Dickson as it is more convenient as I am already familiar with it.

“However, the final decision on whether or not I will contest in Port Dickson will be made by the party,” he told reporters after presenting Ramadan aid to mosques and surau in the constituency here today.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said as the elected representative for the constituency, he had established a good rapport with the people in Port Dickson and that there was no more issue of him still being an “outsider”.

“The “outsider” issue came up (when I first won the seat) because they were afraid that I would not visit them often. Although I have other responsibilities, rest assured that the constituency will be well cared for,” he said.

Anwar won the seat in a parliamentary by-election on Oct 13, 2018, by defeating six other contenders with a 23,560-vote majority.

The by-election was held after the then incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on Sept 12 the same year to enable Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

It was the fourth by-election held within five months after the 14th GE on May 9, 2018. – Bernama