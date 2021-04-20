Association invites Bidayuh Bisapug youths to join contest

KUCHING (Apr 20): Young men and women of Bidayuh Bisapug descent aged between 18 and 27 years are invited to participate in this year’s Dayung Pimaguh Bisapug and Dari Pegan Bisapug contest.

Organised by Persatuan Bisapug Sarawak (PBS), its president Niko Paduk said in a statement that the contest is held to preserve and promote Bidayuh Bisapug culture besides providing a platform for contestants to improve self-confidence.

He stated that the competition has groomed many talented Bisapug girls who have become successful in district, state and national levels competitions.

The winners for Dayung Pimaguh and Dari Pegan will take home a cash prize of RM1,200 each while the first and second runner-ups will receive RM800 and RM600 respectively.

The top three winners in both categories will each also get a trophy, sash, certificate and hamper sponsored by Nestle Products. All participants will receive RM50, certificate and hamper.

“The 2021 edition is special as ‘Dari Pegan’ or ‘Bujang Berani’ category is introduced following requests and will be held virtually in compliance with government guidelines.

“Netizens can vote for their favourites via the Dayung Pimaguh & Dari Pegan Bisapug Facebook page,” he added.

According to Niko, judging criteria will be beauty/facial level (40 per cent), costume (20 per cent), poise/war dance (10 per cent) and intelligence/question and answer session (10 per cent) with 20 per cent from the number of likes on its Facebook Poll page.

The closing date for entries is April 30. More information is available at its Facebook page.

The Bisapug community is a Bidayuh sub-group from four villages in Padawan, namely Kampung Simpok, Kampung Mundai, Kampung Sarig and Kampung Pesang.