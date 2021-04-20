Committee for ending Emergency declaration submits second letter to Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): A committee seeking to have the ongoing emergency lifted has sent its second letter seeking an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to present a memorandum on the matter.

It is understood that the letter jointly handed over by Khalid Abdul Samad, the chairman of the committee for ending the Emergency Declaration, and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was received by the Senior Private Secretary to His Majesty, Col (Rtd) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim at about 3.30 pm.

Also present at Istana Negara’s Gate 3 were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, Mohamad Sabu; Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and several Opposition members of parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Khalid hoped the bid for an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be duly considered.

Khalid, who is also Amanah communications director and Shah Alam MP, said the declaration of Emergency had brought about adverse effects, especially in terms of the economy and political stability.

“We are seeking for the Emergency to be ended and for Parliament to be allowed to convene as usual,” he said.

He said if the bid did not get Al-Sultan Abdullah’s consent, the committee will submit another letter, along with other supporting material.

The first letter was submitted on March 26. – Bernama