Covid-19: Sarawak records 600 cases, tops the table nationwide for second day in a row

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawak recorded 600 new Covid-19 cases today — the highest number of new daily Covid-19 positive cases in the country for the second consecutive day, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said the second highest number of cases was recorded in Selangor at 539, followed by Kelantan with 429 new cases, and Kuala Lumpur with 344 new cases.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today were Sabah with 82 new cases, Johor (102), Penang (92), Negeri Sembilan (17), Perak (34), Kedah (44), Melaka (19), Pahang (17), Terengganu (15), Labuan (1), Putrajaya (3), and Perlis (3).

Altogether, Dr Noor Hisham said the country reported 2,341 new cases today, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases nationwide to 379,473.

Yesterday, Sarawak reported 589 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to Covid-19.