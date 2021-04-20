Covid-19: Sarawak records 600 new cases, one fatality in Sarikei

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawak recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country for the second consecutive day with 600 cases and one fatality today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Bintulu topped the list with 110 cases followed by Sibu (98), Kuching (83), Meradong (54), Kapit (41), Tatau (38), Mukah (31), Sarikei (25), Miri (24), Song (20), Kanowit (13), Serian (10) and Betong (10).

“Nine districts registered single-digit cases and they are Beluru (7), Selangau (6), Subis (6), Kabong (6), Marudi (5), Samarahan (5), Saratok (4), Pakan (3) and Julau (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 25,126,” he told a press conference.

He said the latest death case, which was recorded in Sarikei, brings the total Covid-19 death tally in the state to 141.

MORE TO COME