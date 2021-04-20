Covid-19: Three new clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (April 20): The state Health Department has declared three new Covid-19 clusters in Bintulu, Meradong and Betong today, said State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said the new clusters are the Pasar Ikan Sebiew Cluster in Bintulu, Sungai Rian Cluster in Meradong and Kampung Tengah Cluster in Betong.

“The state Health Department would also like to declare an end to the Jalan Awang Cluster of Sibu and Nangga Bulo Cluster of Julau after no new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the past 28 days,” he told a press conference.

Uggah said there are currently 50 active clusters across the state , with 15 of them reporting a total of 118 new cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases included Bulatan Aman Cluster of Sibu with seven cases, nine from Jalan Disa Cluster of Sibu, six from Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster of Sibu, one from Jalan Baji Cluster of Sarikei, one from Tembok Sri Aman Cluster of Sri Aman, three from Sungai Kawi Cluster of Meradong, three from Disso Cluster of Saratok and 16 cases from Jalan Bambangan Cluster of Mukah,

Two new cases were also reported from the Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster of Kuching, four from Tarat Tani Cluster of Serian, one from Sungai Selitut Cluster of Tatau and 13 from Sungai Duan Cluster of Mukah.

The new clusters of Pasar Ikan Sebiew Cluster of Bintulu, Sungai Rian Cluster of Meradong and Kampung Tengah Cluster of Betong reported one, 47 and four new cases respectively.