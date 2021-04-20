ESSCom detains eight illegal immigrants in Tawau

TAWAU (April 20): Eight illegal Indonesian immigrants were detained by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) at 7.55pm in Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Batu 4, Jalan Apas, here, yesterday.

ESSCom commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said also arrested were two local men, aged 26 and 28, who were believed to be waiting for the foreigners to take them to a certain location.

“The security team detected a boat moving in a suspicious manner from Indonesian waters towards Kampung Kurnia Jaya.

“Following that, personnel from the General Operation Force and Malaysian Armed Forces in an operation dubbed Op Cegah Pati, were mobilised to inspect a stilt house where the suspects were found in the living room,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said the immigrants comprised six men, a woman and a boy, all aged between 10 and 70.

Ahmad Fuad said the case is being investigated under Section 55(E) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. – Bernama