Family of five detained over drugs

TAWAU: Police detained a family of five after finding 6.09 kg of suspected syabu in a house at Kampung Inderasabah on Sunday.

District police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said a police team raided the house at about 12.30 pm at Mile 24 Apas Road and during the raid detained four men and a woman aged between 7 to 61.

He said a total of six packages of suspected syabu type drugs with an estimated market price of RM240,000 was seized in the house.

The results of the initial urine screening test conducted by police found one of the five suspects was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine abuse, while four of other suspects were negative, he said.

He added all the five Malaysian suspects, who had no record of past offenses, were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for police investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.