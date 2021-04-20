Health Ministry says ventilators for Sarawak damaged while being transported to designated facilities

KUCHING (April 20): The ventilators sent to Sarawak, which were found to be inoperable, could have been damaged when they were being transported to the designated facilities in the state, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry arrived at this after an investigation into the allegation by Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang that eight of the 10 ventilators sent to the state last week could not be used.

“This (the damage) is likely because the oxygen sensors and main circuit boards are very sensitive to vibration, temperature and humidity during transportation,” it said in a statement.

It explained that given the increase in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak over the past two weeks, it had sent the 10 units of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators of Draeger Evita 4 type, which was also in use at Sungai Buloh Hospital for emergency.

“All the 10 ventilators have been tested and were in good condition. They were sent to Sarawak via a Malaysia Airlines flight on April 12,” the statement said.

It added that as the equipment was only for use in the ICU, the ventilators would need to be connected to the Medical Air (MA4) unit in the ICU before usage.

“Ventilators in regular wards other than the ICU are turbine-type ventilators which has an internal air compressor,” it said

The statement said MOH had also sent eight new units of ventilators of the Weinmenn brand as well as eight units of ICU Patient Monitor to Sarikei Hospital.

“Three units of the ventilators were tested and are now in use, while another five units will be tested and commissioned this week.

“MOH will send an additional 11 new units of ventilators to Sarawak and transportation has all been arranged to Sibu Hospital (five units of Sternmed brand ventilators), Sarikei Hospital (two units of Sternmed brand) and Bintulu Hospital (four units of Weinmenn brand),” it said.

Earlier today, Chang demanded the federal government and Ministry of Health explain to the people of Sarawak the serious threat to the lives of patients who may need to use the ventilators.

On the 10 ventilators, she said five were given to Sibu Hospital, three to Bintulu Hospital, and two to Sarikei Hospital.