Jealous husband in Miri remanded for allegedly beating wife with iron rod

MIRI (April 20): A jealous husband was today remanded until Saturday (April 24) for allegedly beating his wife with an iron rod.

The remand order is to facilitate the police investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.

He was arrested around 8.30pm on Monday (April 19).

The 25-year-old suspect’s arrest came after his wife lodged a police report.

During the arrest, police also seized an iron rod believed to have been used in the incident.

Prior to the suspect’s arrest, it is learnt that the couple had a heated argument before the suspect allegedly took out an iron rod and beat his wife with it.

The beating left the victim with injuries to her left hand.