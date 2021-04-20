Made in China silicone bodysuits are the latest solution to give you sexy abs illusion

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): Worried that your lack of fitness activities during Covid-19 lockdown has affected your look?

Fret not as Chinese retailers have come up with a solution for it.

Chinese online shopping website Taobao has the Smitzen silicone bodysuits which give people the appearance of looking shredded without having to leave the couch, Daily Mail reported.

The costumes are available as upper body, lower body, or full bodysuits depending on which part of your body you wish to show off.

It is made from 100 per cent medical-grade silicone.

“The prices for the muscular bodysuits range from £87 to £438 (RM501 to RM2,524) depending on the size and type of frame required.”

Another online retailer AliExpress is charging £337 (RM1,942) for an upper-body Smitzen muscle suit that gives the wearer the appearance of having perfectly toned abs.

“The bodysuits feature additional realistic elements, including arm veins and chiselled collarbones, which is bound to leave people impressed by your ripped physique.” — Malay Mail