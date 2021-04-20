Miri to receive 3,510 doses of vaccine for second phase of vaccination

MIRI: Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) will receive 3,510 doses of vaccine for the second phase of Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the division, which will be carried out from this Friday (April 23) until next Thursday (April 29).

Based on the vaccine recipients list received by MDDMC, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also minister in charge of the committee, said the one-week second phase immunisation programme will be for the first group of those with comorbid conditions and senior citizens aged 69 to 99.

“The implementation of the phase two Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Miri Division will begin on April 23 until 29 at three vaccination centres (PPV); namely Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club (EVGCC) Miri hall, Miri Hospital and Marudi Hospital,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman said reminder for the confirmation of Covid-19 vaccine appointment will be sent through the MySejahtera application to the successful applicants via the short message service (SMS) method.

In this respect, he reminded members of the public to always check their SMS on their mobile phone for the vaccination appointment.

The confirmation to receive the vaccines, he added, must be done within 48 hours after receiving the SMS otherwise the vaccination appointment will be cancelled.

“People who have registered (including dependents) through the MySejahtera application should check the application for updates.

“An SMS will be sent to provide a reminder to the applicants to confirm the appointment date through the MySejahtera application.”

At the same time, MDDMC reminded the public to remain vigilant and always strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.