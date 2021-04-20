MMEA: No leads in search for missing diver, operation to resume today

KUCHING (Apr 20): Search-and-rescue efforts carried out by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and other agencies yesterday failed to locate missing diver Karen Chong.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus in a statement said the search sector covered 466.68 nautical miles around the waters of Pulau Satang Besar, while an aerial search covered the waters of Tanjung Sipang to Tanjung Datu.

He added a total of 41 personnel from MMEA, police, marine police, police air unit, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force were involved in the SAR operation, utilising various assets including drones.

“As of 6pm, personnel involved in the operation have yet to find any clues regarding the victim. The SAR operation was postponed at 6pm due to limited visibility and will resume at 7am tomorrow (today),” he said.

Zin Azman added that family members of the missing diver had also joined in the operation.

Chong, 31, was reported missing around 4.20pm last Saturday while diving with friends about 23 nautical miles from Pulau Satang.