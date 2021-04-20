None of over 5,000 cops show vaccine side effects after first jab

KOTA KINABALU: None of the 5,158 police officers and personnel from the Sabah Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) have shown any side effects after taking their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccination, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazli Mazlan.

Mazli said the 5,158 officers and personnel are from the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programs, under the Malaysian Health Ministry (KKM).

“They (the 5,158 officers and personnel) have taken their first shot and so far they have no report of any negative effects.

“They are currently waiting for their second shot which will be under phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination programs,” he said on Tuesday.

Mazli also said that some 5,000 police officers and personnel from Sabah are waiting for their turns,which will be under several phases.

“Yes, hopefully everybody, including police officers, personnel, staff members and their families will receive their Covid-19 vaccination soon,” he said.

Mazli said this during the ‘Majlis Penyerahan Sumbangan Kelengkapan Ibadah dan Sumbangan Op Daulat’ and ‘Tabung Amanah Perwira dan Pertahanan Negara (TAPPN)’ at the Sabah Police Contingent (IPK) headquarters in Kepayan, here on Tuesday.

During the event, the Sabah Police Contingent received 655 copies of Al-Quran, 610 books of Suraj Yassin, 310 pieces of Sejadah, 23 Rehal boards, 60 books of Tafsir Al-Quran and 60 sets of telekung worth RM68,520 from the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anugerah Kasih Malaysia chairman, Ustaz Zawawi Zakaria.