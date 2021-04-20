Permission from police, SDMC required for Sarawakians to return to state – CP

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawakians who want to return to the state will have obtain permission from the police and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi said this is because the police in Sarawak are enforcing the same restrictions which are currently being enforced throughout the country, in addition to the ones directed by the SDMC which restrict inter-state and inter-zone travels at the moment.

“Police will issue inter-zone travel permit only to those involved in the essential services and social visits are not allowed at the moment.

“Those included in the essential services are public transportation, those who need to deliver food and essential items and emergency,” he said when contacted.

Aidi also said those returning to Sarawak will still have to undergo two weeks quarantine at designated facilities.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani in a statement yesterday said inter-state travel is only allowed for work, emergency, death in close family, medical and education reasons, and for long-distance spouses by the police.

Following the recent spike of Covid-19 cases, Acryl Sani said that it is insisted that travel for social events such as weddings remain banned until after the Aidilfitri festive season too.

“Strict action awaits those who do not comply with this directive,” said Acryl Sani.

Acryl Sani in the statement added that travel will only be approved for the days of Monday to Thursday, except in cases of emergency, death, or involving long distance spouses.