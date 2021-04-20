Senior citizen pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting a child

SIBU (Apr 20): A 68-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here yesterday to a charge of sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl.

The senior citizen is accused of assaulting the girl for sexual purpose by rubbing her breasts, touching her belly and performing oral sex on her.

Based on charge sheet, he committed the offence at around 2.30am on March 14 this year, inside a room of a hotel at Jalan Market here.

The charge is framed under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and also whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Marutin Pagan later fixed this May 20 for further mention of the case.

The sexagenarian was also allowed RM10,000 bail, subject to RM1,000 deposit and under two local sureties.

The accused settled the deposit.