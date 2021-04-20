Slow delivery of vaccine supply forces postponement of immunisation programme in Sibu

SIBU (April 20): The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SSDMC) has postponed the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here today as vaccine supplies have yet to be received.

SSDMC said in a media statement that the programme was scheduled to be held at Sibu Indoor Stadium, Jalan Teng Chin Hua.

The committee said those who have registered for vaccination will be informed on the change of date through MySejahtera for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the programme.

“They can also check their change of dates with their nearest health clinic counters, through the district office, or their community leaders,” added the statement.

Health Department Sarawak director Dr Chin Zin Hing had earlier announced 924 senior citizens aged 75 and above would be vaccinated at the Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

He said Sibu would start the programme, followed by Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah, and Miri on Friday (April 23); Samarahan, Bintulu, and Limbang on Saturday (April 24); and Sarikei on April 30.