SMC chairman favours complete lockdown of Sibu to curb Covid-19 rise

SIBU (April 20): Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting has conceded that he agrees with calls to place Sibu district under a complete lockdown to stem the surge of Covid-19 instead of just placing restrictions on seven out of 34 zones here.

He acknowledged that people were still traveling from the seven zones to other zones, hence bringing the notion that locking down the seven zones was not only unfair to the businessmen in them but was also poorly planned.

‘Nevertheless, all decisions will only be taken on the advice of the Health Department,” he told reporters during a Facebook live session held this afternoon.

He was responding to complaints from businesses in Sibu’s zones one to seven over the enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) implemented from April 16 to 26, which allowed only essential businesses to operate and curtailed public movement.

The seven zones are Zone 1 Sukun/Lada, Zone 2 Mantis, Zone 3 Poh Yew, Zone 4 Bukit Lima, Zone 5 Tong Sang, Zone 6 Pusat Bandar and Zone 7 Tiong Hua.

Under the additional SOPs, all essential services are only allowed to operate at 50 percent of the employee’s capacity only after obtaining permission from the police and their operating hours is from 6am to 8pm.

Ting pointed out that more than 50 percent of Sibu’s new Covid-19 cases recently were in the seven zones and that warranted the enhanced SOP to help contain the spread of Covid-19 in these areas and not to cause misery to the people.

However, he said it was too early to determine whether the enhanced SOP in these seven zones had brought any results.

“If the condition worsens, chances are the enhanced SOP in these seven zones might be extended.”

Again, Ting reminded the people to adhere strictly to the SOP as they carry on with their daily lives.

“The government only puts forward regulations and it is for the people to follow and adhere to the SOPs. If the people are complacent, then it will not help in flattening the curve and will only make the situation worse.”

Ting said the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SSDMC) will review and reassess the situation in these seven zones in four days time to determine the necessary actions.