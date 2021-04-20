STU: Teachers not asking for special treatment in requesting priority for Covid-19 vaccination

MIRI (Apr 20): The request for teachers to be given priority in getting the Covid-19 vaccination is not one asking for special treatment, Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah.

He said it was only fair that they be among the first group to be vaccinated, in view of them spending a lot of face-to-face time with school-children.

Moreover, he said parents would want to feel safe in knowing that the teachers had been vaccinated – this would allay any fear and doubt about leaving their children at school.

For the teachers, said Adam, it would boost their morale and confidence at work.

“We hope that the Ministry of Health would speed up the immunisation programme for teachers, as it would be a huge task in reaching out to the teachers in the rural areas because of the geographical nature of Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Coordinating Minister of National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, had said that teachers would be given the same priority as other eligible vaccine recipients in Phase 2 roll-out.

Under the second phase, the vaccine-receiving group comprises senior citizens aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities and individuals with disabilities.

“The inclusion for Phase 2 vaccination would apply to some 500,000 teachers, whether in public or private sector, all over the country,” said Khairy in a statement, adding that the decision was reached following evaluation of the risk of exposure and infection at school.

“We would begin once we have the capacity. The Education Ministry would compile the names (of teachers),” added Khairy, who is the country’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

In this regard, Adam remarked: “We have been crying out loud for this, and we are thankful that it is finally going to happen.”