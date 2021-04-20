Uggah: Students staying at education institution, school hostels not allowed to go home in next two weeks

KUCHING (April 20): Students who are staying at hostels under education institutions or schools are not allowed to go home in the next two weeks, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said they are also not allowed to leave the education institution or school compound.

“These students are advised to stay in their hostel because they will be safer there.

“They are not allowed to go back to their hometown because say, if a student comes from a Covid-19 red zone district, they might get infected,” he told a press conference.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the students are allowed to move within the education institution or school compound but they must strictly comply with standard operating procedures at all times.

“SDMC has also discussed with Divisional Residents that should the need for more security back-up arises, please let us know,” he added.

The state has closed all schools, polytechnics, public and private universities, kindergartens and tuition centres in red zones across the state are closed for the next two weeks from April 20 in its effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.