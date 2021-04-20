‘Unnecessary for 14-day quarantine after vaccination’

KUCHING (Apr 20): It is unnecessary for companies to quarantine workers for two weeks after vaccination against Covid-19, says state Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“There is no need to quarantine but the workers must continue to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, hand hygiene and observe all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

“If a worker is not feeling well after the vaccination, go to the nearest clinic. If severe, go to the hospital,” he advised when contacted yesterday.

On risk of exposure at vaccination centres, Dr Chin said it is important to ensure all the necessary precautions are taken while on-site.

“The risk is low if a person wears mask, maintains physical distancing and hand hygiene at the vaccination centre,” he stated, adding that even after vaccination, the public need to take care as long as the world still has the virus.

The second phase of the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme commenced in Sibu yesterday to be followed by Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah and Miri April 23.

Samarahan, Bintulu and Limbang will start the second phase of vaccination April 24 and Sarikei April 30.

A total of 13 mass vaccination centres have been set up for the second phase from April 19 to 30.