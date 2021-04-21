172 new cases, six more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 172 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 82 of which came from the state capital alone, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“Daily new cases for Sabah rose sharply to 172 today (Wednesday) with Kota Kinabalu contributing 82 cases, of which 72 were from the Khidmat cluster (boarding school),” said Masidi in his official Twitter account.

“The school is already under EMCO,” he added.

It is understood that Tawau recorded 42 cases; Lahad Datu recorded 15 cases; while the remaining 33 cases were recorded in Sandakan, Putatan, Kunak, Semporna, Kota Belud, Kalabakan, Papar, Tuaran, Kinabatangan and Nabawan.

Meanwhile, in his press statement, Masidi disclosed that Sabah had also recorded six Covid-19 deaths, four in Tawau and two in Lahad Datu.

“As of Wednesday, Sabah has six red zones, four orange zones, yellow zones and five green zones,” added Masidi.

He further disclosed that no new clusters were detected.

“A total of 70 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus on Wednesday,” said Masidi.