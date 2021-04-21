350 contestants for district-level Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 350 contestants have registered for district-level Unduk Ngadau this year, where their fate will be handed over to the public for selection via voting.

The State-level Unduk Ngadau organising chairperson Joanna Kitingan said this in a brief statement on Wednesday.

She also said that public voting for district finalists will start from April 23 to April 25.

It was understood that those with the highest votes will be chosen as the finalists for on-state competition at district level.

Meanwhile, district winners will be going to the state-level, where the finale and crowning ceremony is expected to be held on May 31.

Called Unduk Ngadau Borderless Kaamatan 2021, this year’s traditional beauty pageant is expected to have less finalists at the state level due to some organisers at district level have pulled out.

In 2019, a total of 64 finalists competed at the state level.

However, there has been no official announcement on this matter from the organizer.