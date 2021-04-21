41-year-old man arrested in Miri for allegedly trying to beat his elderly father

MIRI (April 21): A 41-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly trying to beat his elderly father at their house in Tudan here.

The suspect, a local, was nabbed at Jalan Raja here at around 10am after his father lodged a police report against him.

It is learnt that the suspect had ran amok at their house when his father advised him to stop taking drugs after he caught him high on drugs earlier that day.

The suspect also threw things inside the house caused damage to several items in the house, including a wooden sofa.

Fearing for the family’s safety, the suspect’s father lodged a police report.

Police are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.