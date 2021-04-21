Covid-19: EMCO in Sri Aman Prison and Staff Quarters ends today

KUCHING (April 21): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has ended the Enhancement Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two locations in the state.

It said it decided to end the EMCO for Sri Aman Prison and Staff Quarters today (April 21) after results from second Covid-19 screenings from individuals linked to the cluster did not yield any new positive cases.

“There is no evidence that Covid-19 infection is still contagious in the area,” it said in a statement.

The committee said another EMCO that will be lifted is at Kampung Menuang Baru in Limbang.

“SDMC will end the EMCO period for Kampung Menuang Baru on April 22 as results from second Covid-19 screenings did not find any new positive cases,” it said.

It added that it found no evidence that the infection was still contagious in the area.