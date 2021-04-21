Bukit Assek rep: State govt should demand Putrajaya to stop neglecting Sarawak’s healthcare system

SIBU (April 21): The state government should stand with the people of Sarawak and demand the federal government and Ministry of Health (MOH) to stop neglecting and disregarding the state’s healthcare system, said Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

Chang said the state government should also take responsibility and be accountable to the people for allowing Sarawak to be given second hand goods by MOH, hence putting the lives of the Covid-19 patients at risk.

“We cannot expect our doctors and medical staff to do well when we do not provide them with the necessary equipment, facilities and sufficient manpower.

“This pandemic has shown many ugly rots in our health system which did not happen overnight but have been there for decades,” she said in a media statement.

Chang was referring to her statement yesterday demanding the federal government and MOH to explain why eight out of 10 units of the ventilators given to Sarawak last April 13 were not in working and functioning order.

The MOH, in a statement later, clarified that the ventilators sent to Sarawak could have been damaged when they were being transported to the designated facilities in the state, hence becoming inoperable.

However, Chang said the MOH’s explanation was not acceptable.

“It is outrageous that what had surfaced was an admission in the MOH’s statement that Sarawak had been sent second hand goods which were previously used in Sg Buloh Hospital.

“Since the units of ventilators were of 2004 models, it can be safely presumed that they have been around for quite some time.

“Can this be an affirmation of regular allegations by many Sarawakians that Sarawak is a recipient for discarded goods from Semenanjung (Peninsular Malaysia)?”

Chang said what made it even more unacceptable was the fact that the ‘discarded goods’ this time were goods which are urgently needed to save lives.

“This shows the federal government’s total disregard towards the patients in Sarawak Hospitals.”

Chang said the control and management of the pandemic situation in Sarawak needed a healthy and efficient health care system, hence the need for more and better medical equipment.

She said the state government should insist that this matter be not swept under the carpet by the flimsy excuse that the transportation company was at fault.

“They should make right the wrong which has been committed on Sarawak during all these years, especially at this time when Sarawak is fighting a national health crisis.”