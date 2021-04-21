Wednesday, April 21
Chinese schools in Sabah popular among non-Chinese

Posted on Sabah

Awang Husaini

KOTA KINABALU:  Nowadays,  Chinese  vernacular  schools not only protect the  community’s  culture,  their  mother tongue and provide excellent education to their children, their existence is  also  pertinent in  providing  education to all Malaysians.

They also have and will  continue to play a role in nation-building,  said, Putatan Member of Parliament  Awang Husaini Datuk Sahari.

He pointed out that the  remarkable commitment to provide quality education and build up the reputation of  Chinese vernacular  schools have attracted students from different backgrounds.

“Non-Chinese parents are sending  their children to Chinese schools  because they are confident that is the best for their kids.  In my constituency Putatan, SJK(C) Hwa Shiong (and Tadika Hwa Shiong) has the highest percentage of non-Chinese pupils at 89.46 per  cent,” he said.

To this end, Awang Husaini said, that as the Member of Parliament for Putatan, he will continue to support Chinese vernacular schools and support their endeavour.

“Special thanks to Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI)  and its  president Datuk Michael Lui for your dedication to education, the support provided was exemplary in great areas, as MP for Putatan I will continue to support your noble endeavour to my level best for the benefit of the  schools  in my constituency.

“I also would like to congratulate the federal and state government for their continuous support of Chinese education in our country. In appreciation of their indispensable contribution, I would like to take the opportunity to share this heritage with our Malaysian brothers and sisters and to show how this is  an essentially Malaysian accomplishment,” he said, in a statement on Wednesday.

Awang Husaini pointed out that apart from the contribution of Chinese schools to nurturing good citizens and productive human resources for our country, Malaysians  should  also be aware of the  facts regarding the resources the community has sacrificed and contributed to  subsidize  Malaysian education since more than a century ago.

“I was inspired by the fact that the Chinese school’s history has come about through sweat, tears, and the sheer will of the Chinese community in Malaysia to defend their culture and mother  tongue  education since the early 19th century.

“However, it remained as history and the existence of Chinese schools (vernacular schools) in the country is enshrined in the constitution,” he said, adding that in the year 2020, 1,200 Chinese primary schools  in Malaysia  used  Mandarin as a medium of instruction.

Awang Husaini said, according to figures from the Education Ministry, about 16 percent of the pupils were Malays with Indians making up around 2  per cent  of the total enrolment  throughout the country.

In Sabah, non-Chinese parents opted to send their children to Chinese primary schools and their numbers have chalked the highest percentage in pupil enrolments, he said. Gone are the days when only Chinese children go to Chinese schools, he said, adding that that  56 per  cent non-Chinese pupils enrolled in national-type Chinese primary schools.

The percentage, he said, was even higher in Kota Kinabalu,  as  Lui,  disclosed  over half of the pupils in primary schools  under KKCCCI are non-Chinese.

Lui disclosed that  SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu, SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas, SJK(C)Che Hwa Kolombong, and SJK(C) Hwa Shiong have a combined pupil population of 5,144 where 2,859 pupils (55.58 per cent) are non-Chinese.

