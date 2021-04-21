Covid-19: 2,340 new cases, Selangor tops daily numbers

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): New Covid-19 infections in Malaysia breached the 2,000 mark for a seventh straight day when 2,340 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 381,813, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a posting on his official Twitter account, Dr Noor said Selangor recorded the most daily cases at 526, followed by Sarawak (429), Kelantan (370), Kuala Lumpur (291) and Sabah (172).

A total of 170 new cases were recorded in Johor, followed by Penang (111), Pahang (81), Melaka (63), Kedah (55), Perak (38), Negeri Sembilan (24), Putrajaya (six), Labuan (two), and Terengganu and Perlis with one each.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said 12 of the new cases were imported while 2,328 were local transmissions.

“A total of 1,910 recoveries were reported during the same period while 248 patients are in intensive care, including 101 requiring ventilator support,” he said, adding that active cases now stand at 21,687.

During the same period, 11 deaths were reported, involving nine locals and two foreigners aged between 61 and 82, mostly suffering from chronic diseases. This brings the death toll to 1,400.

He also said 11 new clusters were detected – four education-related clusters, three in the community, two at workplaces and one each involving a religious event and a detention centre.

Dr Noor Hisham said the education institution clusters are Jalan Anggerik 21 in Johor, Pengkalan Batik in Melaka and Anggerik Cempaka in Kedah, while the fourth is a non-institution under the Education Ministry in Jalan Langat Ceria in Selangor.

The three community clusters are in Sarawak involving Sungai Lemayong, Duranda Emas and Taman Mesra Bako, while the workplace clusters are Pintasan Kampung Jawa in Penang and Putra Tiga in Putrajaya.

“The Pagar Siput Dua in Johor is a detention centre cluster while the Jalan Perai Jaya cluster in Penang is linked to a religious event,” he said, adding that there are 343 active clusters while another eight clusters have ended. – Bernama