Covid-19: Meradong, Serian and Kuching records one new cluster each

KUCHING (April 21): The State Health Department today has declared three new Covid-19 infection clusters, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“These are Sungai Lemayong Cluster in Meradong, Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian and Taman Mesra Bako Cluster in Kuching,” it said in a statement.

Sungai Lemayong Cluster has 69 still-active cases, Duranda Emas Cluster has 19 and Taman Mesra Bako Cluster has 50.

SDMC informed that the total number of clusters that are still active in the state is 53.

“Twelve clusters have recorded a total of 96 additional cases for the day,” it said.

The other clusters that have recorded new cases were Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster in Kuching and Samarahan, Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei, Nanga Kelangas Cluster in Julau, Tarat Tani Cluster in Samarahan, Jalan Maju in Kanowit, Abak Bon Cluster in Subis, Jalan Kapitan Cluster in Marudi, and Disso Cluster in Kanowit.

Another 41 clusters did not record any increase in cases for the day.