Covid-19: Sarawak records 429 new cases, second highest in country

KUCHING (April 21): Sarawak recorded the second highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the country today with a total of 429 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham stated that the state with the highest number of cases was Selangor at 526, while the third highest was Kelantan with 370 new cases.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today were Kuala Lumpur with 291 new cases, Sabah (172), Johor (170), Penang (111), Pahang (81), Melaka (63), Kedah (55), Perak (38), Negeri Sembilan (24), Putrajaya (6), Labuan (2) and one each in Perlis and Terengganu.

Altogether, Dr Noor Hisham said the country had reported 2,340 new cases bringing the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 381,813.

Yesterday, Sarawak reported 600 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality.