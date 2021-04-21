Covid-19: S’wak cases drop to 429 but 4 more deaths

KUCHING (April 21): Sarawak saw a drop in its new Covid-19 cases today with 429 infections recorded compared to yesterday’s 600, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

However, it said there were also four deaths where one is from Kanowit and three from Sibu, bringing the state’s total Covid-19 death tally in the state to 145.

“Meradong recorded the highest number of cases with 82 followed by Sibu (62), Bintulu (58), Kuching (54), Bukit Mabong (36), Miri (23), Kapit (21), Song (17), Mukah (11), Sarikei (11), Julau (7), Samarahan (6), Kanowit (5), Subis (5), Selangau (5), Limbang (5), Marudi (4), Matu (4), Pakan (4), and Sri Aman (2).

“Seven districts recorded only one case and they are Pusa, Serian, Dalat, Saratok, Beluru, Belaga and Bau,” it said in a statement.

Sarawak’s total active cases has now increased to 25,558 cases.

