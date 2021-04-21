Covid cases reported at two KK schools

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui yesterday confirmed that two of the schools under the chamber’s management, namely SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu and SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas, have reported positive Covid-19 cases involving pupils.

He assured that thorough disinfection has been carried out in both schools.

“At the same time, we have instructed the headmasters of the schools and kindergartens under KKCCCI to inform the chamber immediately when positive cases are reported in their premises.”

Lui said the increasing number of school clusters showed that Covid-19 has invaded school compounds, which inevitably worried parents.

He said there were 500,000 teachers and about 5.4 million primary and secondary students nationwide, which amounted to 5.9 million people in schools who constituted 18 percent of the total population in Malaysia.

“The spread of Covid-19 in schools will undoubtedly have disastrous repercussions.”

He said preventing Covid-19 infections in schools should be the priority.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Education (MOE) should review and enhance the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in schools to ensure students have a safe learning environment.”

He said students generally were willing to comply with the SOPs.

But unless they stayed at home at all times, the students were exposed to the risk of contracting Covid-19, he said.

Lui said KKCCCI has constantly stressed upon its school managements to strengthen the existing SOPs as well as conduct regular disinfection and supervision as preventive measures against Covid-19.

He said the attendance rate in schools have dropped due to Covid-19 pandemic and positive cases reported involving schools.

He said the MOE must heed MOH’s advice if the latter recommended schools to be closed.

Lui also hoped that the government would give priority to the 500,000 teachers in the country to be vaccinated as they were considered frontliners exposed to high risks of contracting Covid-19.

“Schools can only be safe when the source of the virus is eliminated.”