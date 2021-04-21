Elderly man killed by falling tree branch

PENAMPANG: An elderly man was killed after he was hit by a fallen tree while gardening in his farm in Kampung Rugading Kibambangan, here on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Goubin @ Robin Gindohong, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the incident was believed to have happened while the victim was cleaning his farm with his son at around 10.30 am.

“Police believe the victim was hit on his head by one of the tree branches that he was cutting.

“The son immediately called the emergency hotline before a report was lodged,” said Haris, adding that the victim was however pronounced dead by paramedics shortly due to severe head injury.

Meanwhile, Penampang Fire and Rescue operation chief Jamaludin Husin said a distress call was received at 10.46 am regarding the incident.

“A team was immediately dispatched to the location, which was about 13 kilometers from the Penampang Fire and Rescue station.

“We reached the victim and immediately performed ‘Danger, Response, Airways, Breathing, Circulation (DRABC).

“We then carried the victim on a stretcher to a clearing before paramedics took over for further action,” said Jamaludin, adding that the operation ended at 2.35 pm.