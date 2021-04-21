Indonesian submarine loses contact during drill off Bali

JAKARTA (April 21): An Indonesian military submarine on Wednesday lost contact during an exercise in the waters off the island of Bali, reports Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the military’s chief.

Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, told reporters the military has deployed all vessels with underwater detection systems to do searches in an area around 95 kilometres (60 miles) from Bali.

Head of the Indonesian Navy Information Service, First Admiral Julius Widjojono said the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine lost contact early in the morning.

The submarine was made in 1981 by Howaldtswerke in Kiel, in then-West Germany. It is a 209/1300-type submarine that is widely used by world navies. – Bernama