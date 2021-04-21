KKMM denies instructing staff to ‘like’, share minister’s social media posts

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has denied allegations that it has made it compulsory for the ministry’s staff to like and share the social media accounts of its minister and deputy minister.

KKMM in a statement today said Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had not issued such a directive.

“The ministry always encourages the participation of its staff in supporting the dissemination of information to the public, including through social media platforms,” read the statement.

Screenshots of text messages allegedly containing the instruction to ministry staff as well as departments and agencies under KKMM to like or follow the social media accounts of its minister and deputy minister went viral on social media yesterday. – Bernama