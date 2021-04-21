Kuching teen gets 3 years in Henry Gurney School for robbing senior citizen

KUCHING (April 21): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 15-year-old to three years in Henry Gurney School, Puncak Borneo after he was found guilty of robbing a 67-year-old man last month.

Judge Jason Juga sentenced Mohammad Aiddle Zaini under Section 91(1)(f) of the Child Act 2001 after examining his probation report.

The court also ordered Mohammad Aiddle’s parents visit him once a month throughout the three-year sentence.

On March 17, Mohammad Aiddle and fellow accused Nicolas Ericson Grinda, 19, pled guilty to a charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

It is understood that Nicolas was absent from court today because he is being quarantined at the Puncak Borneo Prison, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak.

The court then set May 27 for further mention of the case.

Both teenagers were charged for robbing Lai Fah Kiong around 2pm on March 8 at Jalan Batu Kawah.

They stole his smartphone and wallet, which contained Lai’s personal documents.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case while both accused were unrepresented by council.