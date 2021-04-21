Man arrested in Kuching after drugs worth RM10,000 found in his possession

KUCHING (April 21): A male suspect was arrested by the police when two packets of drugs believed to be Methamphetamine worth about RM10,000 were found in his possession at around 5.15pm yesterday.

Kuching district acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement said the suspect was riding his motorcycle at Jalan Wan Alwi when he was stopped by a team of traffic police.

“During the checks, police found two packets of drugs inside his trouser pocket,” said Merbin in a statement.

He added that the suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“During interrogation, the suspect told police that the drugs were bought via online transaction from a supplier in Kuching. We are currently trying to identify this alleged supplier,” said Merbin.

The suspect, who has two previous police records for drug offences, also told police that he started selling drugs since middle of last year.

The suspect is currently under remand until April 28 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Also seized by the police was the motorcycle that the suspect was riding.