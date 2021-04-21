Miri inter-district traffic flow reduces after specific movement control – Lee

MIRI (April 21): The inter-district traffic flow in Miri district has been reduced following the imposition of the Specific movement control under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state recently.

According to Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, the Bakam roadblock recorded a 40 per cent reduction in traffic flow while Lambir and Beluru roadblocks recorded some 20 per cent reduction.

“According to information from the police, the traffic flow has been reduced by 40 per cent at the Bakam roadblock and about 20 per cent at the Lambir and Beluru roadblocks since the imposition of CMCO,” he said.

Lee, who is also minister in-charged for Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), was speaking during a working visit to the roadblock sites here earlier today together with other committee members.

Also with him were acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and representatives from various government agencies.

During the visit, the Senadin assemblyman also urged the public to continue their compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) when doing inter-district or inter-division travels amidst the CMCO.