Missing Indonesian sub: INAF commander to hold press conference tomorrow

JAKARTA (April 21): An Indonesian Navy submarine was reported to have lost contact while conducting training in the waters off the north of Bali.

According to media reports, the Indonesian navy was tracking the 1978 German-made KRI Nanggala-402, which had 53 crew members onboard when communications were lost at 4.30 am in the waters off Bali.

The submarine was said to have been conducting torpedo training.

A navy spokesman when contacted by Bernama said that Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (INAF) Hadi Tjahjanto was scheduled to hold a press conference in Bali at 8.30 am tomorrow. – Bernama