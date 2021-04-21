MoH probes social media allegations on deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): The Health Ministry (MOH) is investigating allegations that there were deaths of its staff linked to the Covid-19 vaccines, which went viral on social media lately.

The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) in a statement today said the results will be made known to the public once the investigations are completed.

“As of now, there have been no reports of deaths caused by Covid-19 vaccines,” it said.

The statement added the ministry also urged the public not to share or spread information from unverified sources, which can cause public confusion.

The public is urged to refer to the ministry’s official social media pages or contact directly the Crisis and Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC) or 03-88810200/03-88810600/03-88810700 or visit http://covid-19.moh.gov.my to get verified information on Covid-19. – Bernama