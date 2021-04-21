Morefun, Bataras collaborate to penetrate e-commerce platform

KOTA KINABALU: Morefun has finally sealed its deal with Bataras Hypermarket on MoShop, making grocery shopping more convenient with delivery to your doorstep on the same day.

Bataras Hypermarket is one of the leading hypermarkets in Kota Kinabalu, having Bataras on MoShop enables users to have more options in picking out their groceries and fresh produce on one single app.

Morefun is also excited to announce Bataras Hypermarket will have the exclusivity of being the only Hypermarket available on MoShop, as part of being the first hypermarket to expand their market on MoShop.

The expansion is also a result of Bataras understanding the current shifting consumer trends and changes in the business landscape, that has allowed it to leverage on e-commerce to deliver its goods to consumers with Morefun.

The prices of goods are also the same price as in store, enabling the consumers to get their things for the same price without having to queue and having the leisure to shop from the comfort of their own home. Consumers only have to pay for the delivery fee that starts from as low as RM3; the lowest price in town.

Bataras Kolombong is the first outlet to join MoShop on this exclusive collaboration, and the rest of the other outlets are expected to be on the platform to cater to the different areas of consumers.

Morefun would like to express their gratitude to their loyal consumers for always believing and supporting their local service in these times. Morefun is a lifestyle app that provides MoFood (Food Delivery Service), MoShop (New Retail Service), MoCharge (Powerbank Rental Service), MoRun (Runner Service), and MoBuy4U (Procurement/Personal Shopper Service) to their users. New features and products will be launched in the near future.

Follow Morefun’s official Facebook page, @Morefun Malaysia and Instagram at @morefunmy to stay updated with deals and promotions.

For merchant partner or rider delivery partnership, you may contact Morefun via their social media accounts or contact their helpline number at 017-832 0623.