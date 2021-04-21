Pos ArRahnu Cagar & Menang Contest

KOTA KINABALU: When the government announced jewellery shops were allowed to open during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period last year as part of essential services, pictures of long queues form outside pawn shops all over the country went viral.

In Sabah, long queues were not only spotted in pawn shops but also jewellery shops, where people mostly women have been waiting outside the door as early as 8am.

Before the end of 2020, dip in the precious metal prices not only attracted the older generation to add their “investment” but young Sabahans also showed their interest to be more investment savvy by taking the advantage.

As the most stable currency in the long term, gold is considered by many to be one of the safest investments as its prices are not affected by speculations, and the re-sell value is high.

It is normal to see small business owners such as online sellers, tamu traders, hawkers and night market stall going to pawnshops and trade their gold for immediate cash for business capital.

Pos Malaysia under its subsidiary Pos ArRahnu provides an Islamic pawnbroking (Ar-Rahnu) business, a syariah-based pawnbroking system for short-term collateralised borrowing.

For short-term loans, Pos ArRahnu is the best option as borrower can get up to 75% margin of financing with low safe keeping fees. Pos Arrahnu offers up to RM250,000 financing per borrower.

Apart from providing one-stop gold service such as pawn broking services, selling gold bars, used gold buyback service, Pos Arrahnu also provides other ancillary services such as storage and cleaning of gold and help to calculate zakat for gold for free.

Sabahans, like many other Malaysians choosing Pos ArRahnu because the service is free from any ‘riba’ (interest) element, and riba is prohibited in Islam. Means, borrowers only need to pay the principal plus a safekeeping fee as agreed in the agreement during the maturity date with no hidden charges.

Pos ArRahnu is currently operating at 80 Pos Malaysia’s branches nationwide.

Pawn your gold at Pos ArRahnu and stand to win up to RM300,000!

Pos ArRahnu is currently having Cagar & Menang Contest — you could drive away with a Proton X50!

Pawn your gold between 1st January – 31st December 2021 with a minimum of RM5,000 in financing value for three months, and you’ll be in the running to win amazing prizes worth up to RM300,000.

How to join?

1. Pawn your gold with a minimum of RM5,000 in current financing value for at least three months at any one of Pos ArRahnu’s 80 outlets across Malaysia.

2. Keep the ‘Surat Akuan Gadai’ (SAG) as proof.

Terms & Conditions:

To be eligible for the Pos ArRahnu’s Cagar & Menang contest, customers are required to pawn their gold with a minimum financing value of RM5,000 based on current gold value for at least a minimum of three months at any one of Pos ArRahnu’s outlets nationwide within the campaign period.

The contest is open to all (Malaysian citizens and non-citizens) aged 18 years old and above.

The announcement and prize-giving for winners will be done twice during the promotion period ending on 31 December 2021.

The ten lucky winners will be selected every six months, the prizes are divided into five categories:

– Grand Prize: Proton X50 1.5T Std

– 2nd Prize: Proton Iris 1.3 CVT Std

– 3rd Prize: Proton Saga 1.3 AT Std

– 4th Prize: Yamaha Y15 150ZR

– Consolation Prize: Pos ArRahnu 1 Dinar Gold Bar worth RM1,100 each.

Visit Pos Malaysia website, pos.com.my for more information on Pos ArRahnu’s Cagar & Menang contest.