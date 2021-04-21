RM2 mln bribe: Court to hear Ku Nan’s appeal tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): Tomorrow, the Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s appeal against his conviction and sentence for accepting a bribe of RM2 million from a businessman.

Apart from April 22, the court has also fixed April 23 and April 26 to hear the appeal.

Tengku Adnan, 70, or better known as Ku Nan, filed the appeal on Dec 21 last year after the Kuala Lumpur High Court on the same day, sentenced the Putrajaya Member of Parliament to 12-month jail and imposed a RM2 million fine on him after finding him guilty of the charge.

However, the court allowed Tengku Adnan’s application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending his appeal.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from a businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to the company which was deposited into a CIMB account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

He was accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad of Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted. – Bernama