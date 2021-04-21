Sibu Division’s essential services operators won’t need police permit from tomorrow

SIBU (April 21): Operators of essential services listed with the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will not be required to apply for police permits from tomorrow to operate throughout the Special Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Acting Sibu Resident Wong Hie Sieng said the decision aimed to prevent overcrowding at police stations.

“We decided to do away with the permit because we do not want people to be jammed at the police station.

“So the police can focus on the enforcement. We want the police to emphasise on the enforcement,” he told a press conference today.

He said the operating time for the essential services operators is from 6am until 8pm.

The list of essential services are:

public services

banking

utilities

port

airlines

cargo

postage services

petrol stations

medical and pharmacy services (including Chinese physicians and Chinese medicine)

sewerage services

telecommunication services (including phone repair shops and prepaid reloads)

land and water transportation

food and beverage services

workshops (car and ship repairs)

stationery shops

hotel services

agriculture

fisheries

Wong added that emergency services, utilities, sewerage, and airlines services can operate beyond 8pm.

“Economic activities that are not on the list are not allowed,” he said.

Wong also pointed out that those needing to cross districts would still be required to get police permits.

He hoped the list would clear all confusion among members of the public and apologised for confusion caused earlier.

Wong said SDDMC would review the list from time to time.

The Special CMCO would take effect from tomorrow until April 26 in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the division.

“By reducing economic activities, hopefully, we can flatten the curve in Sibu Division.

“Special CMCO is only until April 26 because CMCO is only until April 26. In the event the CMCO is extended, we will consider extending the Special CMCO as well,” he said.

He also clarified that there is no Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu Division, following an error in the SDDMC statement yesterday.

He added the Sibu Central Market is allowed to open from Saturday (April 24) for essential goods.

Among those present at the press conference were Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting and deputy chairman Bujang Zainuddin, as well as Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit and Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat.