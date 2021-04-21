Song district now red zone, says SDMC

KUCHING (April 21): Song district today has been declared a red zone from orange after recording 53 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This increased the number of districts with red zone status in the state to 22,” it said in a statement.

The other districts with red zone status are Tatau, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu , Miri, and Sibu.

The number of districts with orange zone status has now decreased to three, and these are Betong, Sebauh and Marudi.

Meanwhile, 11 districts remain yellow zone status and they are Kabong, Asajaya, Pusa, Bau, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tanjung Manis, Pakan, Tebedu, and Limbang.

Four districts in the state remain green zone status, and they are Lawas, Telang Usan, Lundu and Simunjan.