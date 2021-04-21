Specific movement control enforced in various zones – SDMC

KUCHING (April 21): Specific movement control is now enforced in various zones under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state, according to an update to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) yesterday.

For Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit zones under Sibu Division, all essential services are only allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their workforce but only after obtaining permission from the police. The allowed operating hours are from 6am to 8pm, while operations of other sectors are not allowed. Sale and supply of food are only allowed for takeaway, drive-thru or delivery from 6am to 8pm. The number of persons allowed in a private vehicle is limited to three only, while sports and leisure activities are not allowed.

As for Kuching zone covering Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions, operations of restaurants and food stalls are allowed but are restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity of the premises or a maximum of 100 people only.

In Miri Division covering Miri, Marudi, Subis, Beluru and Telang Usan districts, Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) activities, official face-to-face meetings in offices, hotels and others are not allowed. All seminars, workshops, courses, training and talks as well as government and private functions are not allowed. Ramadan bazaars are also not permitted to be held.

The specific movement control for Sarikei zone covers only Betong Division. Here businesses are allowed to operate from 6am to 7pm while food supply or sale is only allowed for takeaway, drive-thru or delivery from 6am to 7pm.

Meanwhile, for Bintulu zone covering Bintulu, Sebauh and Tatau districts, the number of persons in a private vehicle is limited to two only. However, private vehicles from outside Bintulu zone are exempted from this rule, and the number of passengers allowed depends on the capacity of the vehicle and they must have rT-PCR test results and police permit.

Businesses in Bintulu zone are allowed to operate at up to 50 per cent of the capacity of the premises or a maximum of 50 people only from 6am to 8pm. Exception is given to pharmacies and medicine shops, which are allowed to operate until 10pm.

All essential services are only allowed to operate at 30 per cent of their workforce while other workers are encouraged to work from home. Employers are responsible for determining the classification of their respective employees so that these conditions are fully complied with.

Face-to-face meetings for official work in offices, hotels and other institutions are allowed but with full adherence to the SOPs for physical distancing, wearing of face mask and hand washing, and the number of people should not exceed 50 or 50 per cent of the capacity of the premises. However, virtual meetings are highly encouraged.

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) activities, and seminars, workshops, courses, training and talks are not allowed.

Other activities not allowed are social events, sports, tourism and leisure which also cover Tanjung Batu Beach, Taman Tumbina, ABF Beach and Taman Millenium.

The SOP for CMCO areas can be found on Ministry of Local Government and Housing website at https://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my/.